Florida Governor Gives the Go-Ahead for Beaches to Reopen as Soon as Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Friday press conference that local authorities should feel free to reopen their beaches and parks. The announcement comes just two week after DeSantis implemented a statewide lockdown and closed beaches to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Some officials have already take him up on the offer. In North Florida, Duval County beaches opened Friday afternoon, though people will only be able to visit them from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gatherings of more than 50 people will be prohibited. Florida officials faced criticism for allowing the state’s beaches to remain open during spring break, and many young tourists became sick as a result, but President Trump, a backer of DeSantis, has called for the country to resume business as usual by May 1.