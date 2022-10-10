Ron DeSantis Hit With 3rd Suit Over Migrant Flights

CHEAT SHEET
An open-government group has sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for phone and text logs tied to the flights his administration chartered to bring migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. The legal action by the Florida Center for Government Accountability is the third suit stemming from the Republican’s stunt. “Defendants’ refusal to provide the records is unreasonable, unjustified and amounts to an unlawful delay and refusal to provide the records,” the suit says, according to Politico. DeSantis has also been hit with a federal class action suit on behalf of the Venezuelan migrants, and a suit to block him from spending more taxpayer money on the flights.