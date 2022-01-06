DeSantis Says Reporters Treat Jan. 6 Like ‘Christmas’ in Unhinged Anniversary Rant
MAKE IT MAKE SENSE
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the national media of treating the deadly Capitol riot like “Christmas” during a lengthy diatribe on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. “This is their Christmas: January 6,” he said. “They are going to take this and milk this for anything they to... smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump.” DeSantis was at a press conference on COVID but was happy to riff on what he called a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot” when asked a question by a reporter. Though he said it was necessary to “hold people accountable” for rioting, he said that the ensuing investigations, which he referred to as “anything that Pelosi and the gang are doing,” had been “nauseating” to watch. He then dabbled in the repeatedly disproven conspiracy theory that the riot was a false flag operation by the FBI. “Why do we not know some of the people who we know were really involved in orchestrating this, they got pulled off the Most Wanted list,” he said. “Christopher Wray was asked at the—under oath—what FBI was involved in that and he would not answer.”