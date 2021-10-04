Ron DeSantis Shares Wife’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Most Difficult Test of Her Life’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed Monday that his wife Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer. DeSantis said he was “saddened” to share the diagnosis of his 41-year-old wife, who is the mother to their three children, in a statement Monday.
“Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” he wrote. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”
The pair have been married since 2010.