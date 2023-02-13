DeSantis Throws Fit and Threatens to Kill All AP Courses in Florida
SURE LOVES FREEDOM!
Ron DeSantis’ war against education isn’t slowing down. The Florida governor is now looking to reevaluate the state’s relationship with the College Board, the administrators of AP classes and the SAT exam, a day after the nonprofit scolded the state for its “slander” over an AP African American History course. Tens of thousands of Florida high schoolers take AP courses each year, making the potential move another huge impediment on the state’s schools, following DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill that sought to restrict discussions of sexuality and gender identity. “This College Board, like, nobody elected them to anything,” DeSantis said at a news conference Monday. “They are just kind of there, and they provide a service and so you can either utilize those services or not,” he said, adding that there are “probably other vendors” who can do that job better—although he didn’t provide any examples. The potential restriction could leave Florida students at a disadvantage from their peers. “I don’t see how I could have gotten ahead without them,” Eli Rhoads, a high school senior who said AP courses helped secure him a full ride to the University of Alabama, told the Tampa Bay Times. “You almost have to have these courses to stand out.”