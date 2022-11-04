‘And on the 8th Day’: DeSantis Rolls Out Cringe Ad Saying He Was Sent by God
MESSIAH COMPLEX
In a dizzying, perplexing campaign ad rolled out by Ron DeSantis on Friday, the Florida guv appears to brand himself as the state’s messiah—created and sent by God to be a “fighter” for freedom. And while the ad sounds like a cringe SNL skit, it’s not—DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, tweeted it on Friday with the message: “I love you, Ron. On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom.” The ad, completely in black-and-white for dramatic effect, plays a montage of photos of DeSantis smiling, laughing, and apparently looking a mother in the eye to tell her she can “hold the hand of an ageing parent taking their breath for the last time.” Those able to make it through the entire video are left with this quote from the impassioned voiceover: “God said I need a family man. A man who would laugh and then sigh, and then reply with smiling eyes when his daughter says, she wants to spend her life doing what dad does. So God made a fighter.”