Florida Has Its Biggest COVID-19 Surge Yet
For the third day in a row, Florida broke its record for the most number of new COVID-19 cases—with a massive spike. The state recorded 2,581 new diagnoses on Saturday—after tallying 1,902 cases on Friday and 1,698 cases on Thursday. It also reported 49 more deaths on Saturday, pushing the state above the 3,000 mark. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who pushed to move Florida into the second phase of reopening, has not publicly commented on the latest grim news. But in previous days he has hammered away at the idea that the increase is because of ramped-up testing, even though health officials say that is not the only factor.