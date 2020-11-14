FL High School Coach Accused of Scamming Nearly $1 Million in PPP Loans

CHEAT SHEET
A Fort Lauderdale high school basketball coach has been charged with money laundering and bank fraud after he allegedly submitted nearly $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program claims. Terrence Williams, the championship-winning coach at Stranahan High School, claimed that his company, Williams Consulting Group LLC, employed 67 workers and reported a monthly average payroll of $393,884. However, officials said that Williams did not have employees registered with Florida, and accused him of laundering the $984,710 loan through multiple bank accounts. The coach attended his first court appearance on Friday.