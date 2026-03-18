A patient at a Florida hospital has far overstayed their welcome, and the hospital wants her out ASAP. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare claimed in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that the patient, identified only by her room number, 373, has refused to leave her hospital accommodations since her discharge on Oct. 6, 2025. The hospital said that medical professionals in charge of her care determined she “no longer needed acute care services.” The lawsuit details the hospital’s plight since the patient hijacked its facilities. “Defendant’s continued occupancy prevents use of the bed for patients needing acute care,” the hospital’s lawyers wrote in the suit. The hospital has attempted to coordinate pickup by relatives and even gone so far as to assist in obtaining the patient’s necessary identification. The hospital requested that the judge issue an injunction that requires the patient to move out of room 373. When reached for comment, spokeswoman Macy Layton told the Associated Press that the hospital can’t discuss active legal matters. The Daily Beast has also reached out for comment. The patient plans to defend themselves. The case is on the docket for later this month.