Florida Hospital Transport Driver Accused of Forcing Teen Patient to Have Sex With Him
ABUSE OF POWER
A hospital transport driver in Florida has been charged with sexual misconduct after he was accused of forcing himself upon an 18-year-old mental health patient, possibly impregnating her, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told 35-year-old Kyle Rasmussen no both times he tried to force himself on her, and unsuccessfully tried to push him away, the affidavit said. A family member of the victim told police she had been admitted into a mental health facility and was possibly pregnant from the assault. Rasmussen allegedly claimed to police that it was consensual, and police said they couldn’t determine whether or not that was the case, despite the victim’s account. Rasmussen was nevertheless charged with sexual misconduct with a mental health patient.