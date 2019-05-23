Florida Infant Dies After Being Left Inside Daycare Van

The co-owner of a Florida daycare center was arrested late Wednesday after the death of an infant girl who was left in a hot daycare van for several hours, CNN reports. Darryl Ewing, 56, co-owner of Ewing’s Love and Hope Preschool and Academy in Jacksonville, was arrested for child neglect, police said. Police responded to a call around 1 p.m. about an unresponsive baby girl at the center. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Assistant Chief Brian Kee said that preliminary findings show the baby girl was in the van from 8 a.m. until the call came in. She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died. According to CNN, temperatures in the Jacksonville area reached 92 degrees Wednesday. Kee said the center cares for around 14 children, and that no other children were injured.