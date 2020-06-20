CHEAT SHEET
Florida Is Breaking Record After Record for COVID-19 Infections
Florida reported 4,049 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, shattering the record that had been set only the day before. The state also announced 44 people died in the last day, including a 17-year-old boy. As the onslaught unfolds, Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to downplay the threat—insisting that increased testing is the cause and that most of the newly sick are young people. But public health experts say Florida is on the verge of becoming the pandemic’s new epicenter and that DeSantis’ rushed reopening has helped fuel the spike. DeSantis has vowed not to lock down the state again, but local leaders are implementing mandatory mask orders in a desperate attempt to stop COVID-19 from spreading.