Island Claims Most Expensive ZIP Code Crown for the First Time
An island off the coast of Florida has scooped up the illustrious title of America’s most expensive zip code. Fisher Island residences sold for an average $9.5 million in 2025, according to new data from Property Shark, which releases an annual listing of the nation’s priciest neighborhoods. Residents of the island pay a $500,000 membership fee, the Tampa Bay Times reports, and fork out $40,000 for amenities including a golf course, access to a deepwater harbor, a private primary school, tennis courts, and a Goldilocks balance between isolation and access to downtown Miami. Elsewhere, 61 percent of all neighborhoods on the list were in California, with the Bay Area accruing the most high-value zips with 32, albeit fewer than its pre-pandemic highs. New York had a quiet year, with only 15 zips in the top 100, and only three of those in New York City. Still, the state had the third-most-expensive neighborhood in the country, with $5.93 million in Sagaponack. California’s $8.33 million Atherton came in second, dethroned by Fisher Island after eight years at the top of the pile. In total, 15 states were represented, while the number of zips with an average value over $5 million doubled from last year’s tally to 10.