Florida Judge to Attorneys: Please Get Out of Bed and Put on Clothes for Zoom Hearings
A Florida judge is pleading with attorneys who appear in hearings via video conference to get out of bed and put on clothes after one lawyer appeared “still under the covers.” Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association on Tuesday, stating that while the court system is working during unprecedented times since being shut down on March 16 due to coronavirus, hearings still required the same level of decorum that would occur in normal circumstances.
“It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Bailey wrote, noting that most hearings occur via Zoom. “We’ve seen many lawyers in casual shirts and blouses, with no concern for ill-grooming, in bedrooms with the master bedroom in the background, etc.” Citing examples of the inappropriate behavior, Bailey wrote that “one male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers,” before adding that “putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit.” He added: “So, please, if you don't mind, let's treat court hearings as court hearings, whether Zooming or not.”