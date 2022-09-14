Judge Rips Into ‘Unprofessional’ Defense Attorney for Parkland Killer
SIT DOWN
The judge presiding over the death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz ripped into the defense on Wednesday, calling out Cruz’s lead attorney for being “unprofessional” and wasting everyone’s time. Cruz’s defense unexpectedly rested their case on Wednesday, despite previously announcing plans to call at least 50 more witnesses. Their announcement, as jurors lined up outside the courtroom, effectively “wasted a day in court,” Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said, as prosecutors weren’t prepared to begin their rebuttal on such short notice. “To have 22 people march into court and be waiting as if it is some kind of game. I have never experienced such a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” Scherer fumed. The judge’s comments appeared to strike a nerve for lead attorney Melisa McNeill, who tried to defend herself before being struck down. “You are insulting me on the record in front of my client,” McNeill said. Scherer quickly shot back, “You’ve been insulting me the entire trial. Blatantly taking your headphones off, arguing with me, storming out, coming late intentionally if you don’t like my rulings. So, quite frankly, this has been long overdue. So please be seated.”