Florida Judge Says DeSantis Overstepped His Authority With Ban on Mask Mandates
OVERREACH
A judge in Florida has ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates is unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable. DeSantis banned school districts from implementing mandatory mask rules, saying that parents had the sole right to decide if their child masks up. But a group of parents sued, arguing the order was unconstitutional. After a three-day hearing, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper ruled on Friday that the order is “without legal authority.” He said DeSantis’ Parent’s Bill of Rights gives parents the right to make decisions for their kids but also allows for reasonable, limited government actions that are needed to protect public health. Mask mandates fall within that exemption, he said. Cooper also mentioned two landmark court decisions that found individual rights need to be balanced with the impact on the rights of others.