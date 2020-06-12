Florida Just Broke Its Record for New COVID-19 Cases

Read it at Local 10
Florida just broke its record for most new coronavirus cases in a day. The state, which launched a new phase of reopening last week and which has allowed amusement parks to reopen, reported 1,698 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday—topping its previous high of 1,419 a week ago. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the relaxation of lockdown isn’t the cause of the spike; he insists it’s increased testing. Not everyone agrees. In Seminole County, Emergency Manager Alan Harris said their uptick can’t have anything to do with testing because testing numbers have actually dropped, the Orlando Sentinel reported.