Notorious Landlord Caught on Video Painting ‘Fat F*ck’ on Tenant Door

Read it at Local10
A notorious Florida landlord has been charged with criminal mischief after being caught spray painting “Fat Fuck” and “Lazy Ass” on the door of a tenant who had the temerity to complain about mold and rodents in their apartment. Ori Gal, 51, can add the charge to his pile of legal issues: The city of Dania Beach has hit him with thousands of fines and repair orders for deplorable conditions at his properties, Local 10 reports. Asked about the charge, Gal told a reporter for the station, “News to me... But that’s great for news.”