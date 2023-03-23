Florida Lawmaker Duped Into Reading Out Naughty Fake Names

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida lawmaker took to Twitter on Thursday to acknowledge a real facepalm moment: He was tricked into calling out sexually suggestive fake names at a House committee meeting earlier in the week. Rep. Will Robinson Jr., a Republican, was reading into the record supporters and opponents of a measure and said, “Anita Dick...is an opponent” followed by “Holden Hiscock is also an opponent.” He later made light of it on social media, retweeting a video of it with the caption: “Committee does meet again next week! Anita and Holden, please stop by!”