Florida Lawmakers Give DeSantis Power to Mess With Migrants Anywhere in the U.S.
Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon be able to move migrants to blue states from anywhere in the U.S. thanks to the Florida legislature’s passage of a new bill, the Miami Herald reported. The bill for the hush-hush immigration program—called the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”—will allow DeSantis to essentially use taxpayer funds to relocate migrants as he “sees fit.” DeSantis already faced backlash in Septmeber when dozens of migrants were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on Florida’s dime. The new bill now heads to DeSantis’ desk for signing or vetoing—where he’s expected to give it a yes. It will give the Division of Emergency Management a $10 million budget to use before the fiscal year ends on June 30.