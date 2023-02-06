Florida Lawmakers File Bill to Seize Control of Disney’s Orlando District
DISNEY WAR
The happiest place on earth could very well be under new management soon, with the Walt Disney Co.’s control over its special-tax district in Florida being threatened with an overhaul by the Republican-led Florida House on Monday. Under a new 189-page bill, sponsored by Orlando Rep. Fred Hawkins, the Reedy Creek Improvement District would be reestablished under a new name—the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District—and new board of supervisors, with its five members being handpicked by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Created by the state in 1967, Reedy Creek has for decades allowed Disney the powers of self-governance. In the wake of a public clash with the company over the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year, however, DeSantis has sought to wrest control of the taxing district from Disney. At his urging, the Florida Legislature last spring passed legislation to dissolve Reedy Creek, but that bill neglected to address a number of issues, including a nearly $1-billion bond debt issued by the district. Monday’s plan would keep Disney liable for the debt, rather than shifting it to residents in nearby Orange and Osceola counties.