    Lawyer Paid $3M to Lead Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Defense Is Sidelined Just Weeks In: Report

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Marco Bello/Getty

    Less than a month after joining the legal team defending Donald Trump’s alleged possession of classified documents, Chris Kise is taking a back seat, CNN reports, citing two sources familiar with the move. Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, had been viewed as a high-prized catch for Trump’s defense team thanks to his deep understanding of Florida law, and his potential ability to drudge up tide-turning details on political foes. In fact, Trump’s outside spending arm paid Kise a $3 million retainer up front. CNN reports that the reason for Kise’s changing role is unclear. He’s reportedly not heavily involved in Trump’s defense to the feds’ Jan. 6 probe either. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich denied CNN’s report, saying Kise’s role “as an important member of President Trump’s legal team remains unchanged, and any suggestion otherwise is untrue.”

