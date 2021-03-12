Florida Lawyer Charged With First-Degree Murder
WRONG SIDE OF THE LAW
A Florida attorney has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at an Orlando hotel in November—after being arrested while loading drug paraphernalia and a gun into a car. Raegan Yunger, 42, who practiced out of Maitland, was busted soon after the hotel slaying on a drug rap, WFTV reported. Then cops obtained a murder warrant and went to arrest her this week at her office. As they arrived, they allegedly found her and another woman loading bags into a car, where they discovered a loaded 9 mm pistol, methamphetamine and pipes, and a pink scale. The victim in the shooting has not been named, but investigators say it appears to be drug-related. Yunger’s LinkedIn says she is a commercial litigation attorney who graduated from Stetson University College of Law.