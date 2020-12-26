Florida Lawyer Says Rep. Matt Gaetz Should be Disbarred for ‘Act of Sedition’
OBJECTION
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been accused of “sedition” by a fellow Florida lawyer, Pam Keith, who says she plans to file a complaint with the Florida Bar to have him disbarred. Keith unsuccessfully for a House seat against incumbent Brian Mast this fall. She says that, by signing a brief in support of the Texas lawsuit that attempted to invalidate other states’ presidential election results, Gaetz committed “an act of sedition, and an illegal and immoral effort to disenfranchise millions of American voters.” He “brought shame and disrepute on the legal profession and on the state of Florida, and [he] is no longer worthy of the privilege of being called an ‘officer of the court,’” she said. Gaetz has been the subject of two other complaints to the Bar Association—one for interrupting depositions for President Trump’s impeachment, another for posting a threatening tweet to Trump foe Michael Cohen—but both complaints were dismissed.