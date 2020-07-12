Read it at Fox 35
The Florida Department of Health has reported another record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, logging 15,300 new positive cases in the state. A further 45 deaths were also logged, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 269,811 and the death count to 4,242 deaths. The shocking figure is the highest single-day increase and shatters the previous record of 11,458 new cases set on July 3. The spike in cases comes on the same weekend that Disney World opened to tourists.