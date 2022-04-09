Florida Man Stole Almost $600K in Crypto While Setting Up Security System: Cops

Read it at WFLA
A cybersecurity expert promised one of his clients help in setting up a security system. It ended up costing the client nearly $600,000. Police in Pinellas Park, Florida, arrested Aaron Daniel Motta, 27, after he allegedly stole a client’s Trezor hardware wallet and its password while providing some security help. Motta then allegedly used his new tools to transfer about $576,000 in cryptocurrency from the client to himself. Police arrested Motta—a “certified ethical hacker,” according to his LinkedIn—and charged him with grand theft and other computer offenses, though he has since posted bond.