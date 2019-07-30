CHEAT SHEET
‘I NEED TRUMP CUT’
Florida Man Accused of Threatening Trump During Arrest: ‘We Are Coming for You’
A Florida man accused of trying to cut a Walmart employee with scissors is now facing federal charges after allegedly threatening President Donald Trump while he was being arrested, according to court records. Mohammed Omar Haji Mohammed is charged with making threats against the president during the July 8 altercation at a Walmart. According to a Secret Service affidavit, Mohammed tried to slash a store employee during an argument at the customer service desk, then threatened the president in Arabic. “We are coming for you Trump. We are coming for you with knives. God will send angels to destroy you,” Mohammed allegedly said. “l need Trump cut. I want to cut, two portions.”
Mohammed also allegedly posted similar threats on Facebook, according to the affidavit, which caught the attention of an anonymous tipster two days before the Walmart incident. “Whoever knows why I came to America wait for the urgent news on television screens and victory is from Allah,” one Facebook post said, according to the affidavit. Federal agents confirmed Mohammed’s identity and had translated his Facebook posts before he appeared at Walmart. Mohammed was charged with aggravated assault, battery against a police officer, and disorderly conduct.