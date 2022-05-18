Fraudster Behind Phony Christian Nonprofit Fabricated Trump Pardon to Dodge Charges, Feds Say
PARDON ME?
A Tampa-area man who allegedly ran a fake Christian nonprofit that once attempted to seize ownership of two properties belonging to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been indicted for “multiple fraud schemes,” the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. What’s more, when 22-year-old Alexander Leszczynski learned the feds had frozen $337,000 of his alleged ill-gotten gains, he “attempted to have it released by producing a fabricated pardon purportedly signed by former President Donald Trump,” according to the DOJ. The various schemes involved phony COVID-19 disaster relief loans to the tune of $195,000 and a check-kiting scam in which Leszczynski attempted to deposit $2.7 million of worthless checks into his business account, the DOJ said in a statement. If convicted, Leszczynski, who is charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering, faces up to 30 years in prison.