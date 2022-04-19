Florida Trump Fan Admits Threatening Ilhan Omar’s Life Over ‘Curse Words’
‘YOUR [SIC] DEAD’
A Florida man upset by Rep. Ilhan Omar’s response to racist remarks by then-President Donald Trump threatened to kill the Minnesota congresswoman for disrespecting the twice-impeached commander-in-chief, the Department of Justice announced. David Hannon, 67, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of threatening a federal official. According to newly unsealed charging documents, Hannon became enraged when Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, held a press conference in 2019 during which she “specifically repeated quotes containing curse words from then-President Trump regarding social issues involving women and minorities.” Hannon then emailed Omar, under the subject line: “Your [sic] Dead You Radical Muslim.” In his message, Hannon wrote, among other things, that he was ready to carry out “mass assassinations,” and that he was prepared to shoot Omar in the head. The FBI easily identified the culprit as Hannon, who sent the threatening email from his personal iCloud account, according to the feds.