Police: Florida Man Used Scissors to Cut Off Penis of His Wife’s Suspected Lover
A Florida man is in jail after police say he broke into the home of a man suspected of sleeping with his wife, tied the man up, and used scissors to cut off the man’s penis. The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office said Alex Bonilla, 49, was arrested Sunday after his neighbor told a deputy that Bonilla had tied him up at gunpoint and sliced off his genitalia with a pair of scissors around 11 a.m. The Bell, Florida man allegedly left the crime scene with the penis, the sheriff’s office said. An arrest warrant said that Bonilla “was found to have caught the victim and the [Bonilla’s] wife during sexual intercourse” in May, The Miami Herald reports. Bonilla is facing charges of burglary, child cruelty, aggravated battery, kidnapping and aggravated assault, and his bail is set to $1.25 million, according to jail records. The victim is still in the hospital in stable condition, and he is expected to recover. However, the severed penis is still yet to be accounted for—deputies said in a news release that “a county wide search for additional evidence was conducted with no result.”