Florida Man Bitten by Relative Develops Flesh-Eating Infection
FAMILY FEUD
A Florida man had to undergo emergency surgery to address a potentially deadly flesh-eating bacterial infection which developed as a result of him being bitten by a relative, according to a report. Donnie Adams, 52, of Riverview, first developed a small, painful bump on his left thigh two days after he’d been bitten as he attempted to intervene in a tussle between two of his family members. In February, Adams was barely able to walk and had to be taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, where surgeons had to cut out around 70 percent of Adams’ thigh to save his leg, and possibly his life. Doctors at HCA Florida Northside Hospital say they’d never before seen a case of the flesh-eating bacteria—known as necrotizing fasciitis—caused by a human bite. Speaking of the relatives involved in the fracas he broke up, Adams said: “The parties involved are very sorrowful.”