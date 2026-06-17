Florida Man Busted With 34 Open White Claw Cans in Traffic Stop

A Florida man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after troopers pulled him over for speeding and discovered 34 open cans of White Claw in his car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a trooper was patrolling Pasco County on Saturday when he spotted a Honda Civic traveling over the speed limit, at more than 90 mph. Investigators said the vehicle sped past the trooper, who then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, the trooper determined that the driver was heavily intoxicated, the FHP said. Authorities also found 34 open White Claw cans on the passenger seat of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Conor William Parady, 34, of San Antonio. The FHP said he was taken to Pasco County Jail with a blood alcohol level of 0.117. Florida’s legal blood alcohol limit for drivers is 0.08.