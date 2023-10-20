CHEAT SHEET
Florida Man Convicted of Murdering Wife Who Refused to Go on Reality Show
A Florida man was found guilty of murdering his wife over a home renovation spat following a six-day trial Wednesday, the Orlando Sentinel reported. David Tronne had led his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, to falsely believe he was a millionaire and spent thousands remodeling their home in the hopes of appearing on the on the reality house renovation show Zombie House Flipping. But he was angered to the point of murder, the Sentinel reported, when she refused to appear on the program. Shortly after, Cooper-Tronnes was found killed at the home in 2018 in a bathroom after sustaining blunt force trauma to her head. Thursday’s verdict carries a likely sentence of life in prison f0r Tronne.