Florida Man Accused of Murdering Wife in Madrid Dies in Federal Lockup

A woman was floored by airline staff and hauled off an American Airlines flight when she tried to invade the cockpit to grill the pilots about a delay. Flight AA950 was on the tarmac at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo on April 24 amid an unspecified delay affecting its journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. A female first-class Brazilian passenger reportedly became increasingly irate about the wait and decided to charge at the cockpit door in a bid for answers. “Get out! Get out!” a crew member appealed to her. The smartly-dressed passenger’s quest was ultimately fruitless, and she was taken down and restrained by the staffer and a colleague. “You son of a b---h, you’re disgusting, you can’t touch me, you don’t know who you’re talking to, you’re going to get f----d,” she is heard screaming, in now-viral video footage shot by fellow passengers. “I went to ask why I was late and this a-----e threw me out,” she protested. A nearby man appealed for calm, shouting at the woman to stop her tirade. He was hauled off the flight with the woman, and their respective traveling companions. They were handed over to police and the flight took off as normal hours later.
Shop with ScoutedThis Focus Supplement Is a Smart Alternative to CoffeeBYE, BYE BRAIN FOGJuice Plus Luminate blends naturally sourced nootropics, adaptogens, and caffeine to give you a quick mental boost without the crash.
Partner updateAD BY Sol de JaneiroThese Perfumes Capture the Essence of Summer in a BottleSCENTSATIONALThis limited-edition perfume mist collection smells like a sun-soaked Brazilian summer.
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
The clothes and phone of a missing Long Island, New York, Democratic activist have been found, according to his family. Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen Wednesday as he went for a training swim in the ocean at Long Beach, NY, for an upcoming triathlon. His family said that this was Krommidas’ usual routine, adding that he was “not a stranger to cold water training.” They reported him missing the next day, saying that it was “completely out of character for him not to respond.” The Long Island native and Columbia graduate was also running for a seat on the Nassau County Legislature. The Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs expressed how “heartbroken” the committee was over the young Democrat’s disappearance. He said: “Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders.” Krommidas, from Baldwin, NY, spoke with the Nassau County Young Democrats the night before he went missing, posting about it on Facebook. His family is now asking for people to help with the search efforts by walking between Lido Beach to Riis Park in Long Island at high tide.
Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.
Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.
Florida Man Accused of Murdering Wife in Madrid Dies in Federal Lockup
A Florida businessman accused of killing his estranged wife in Spain last year has died from an apparent suicide in jail. David Knezevich, 37, was awaiting trial after he was charged with the kidnapping and murder of Ana Maria Henao Knezevich, who vanished in Madrid last February, five weeks after moving from Fort Lauderdale to Spain’s capital amid a nasty divorce. Knezevich was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami at 8:15 a.m. Monday, NBC News reported. Emergency medical services gave life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead. Knezevich’s defense attorney later confirmed he died by suicide. Henao Knezevich disappeared on Feb. 2 last year, just after an unidentified man wearing a helmet was seen spray-painting over security cameras at her Madrid apartment complex, and leaving an hour later carrying a suitcase. Henao Knezevich’s body has not been found. In May 2024, Knezevich was arrested at Miami International Airport when he arrived on a flight from his native Serbia. Prosecutors alleged Knezevich of being the man in the helmet, saying he flew to Turkey from Miami six days before Ana’s disappearance and later traveled to Serbia. Knezevich, who faced up to a life sentence if convicted, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The New York Giants roasted Donald Trump Tuesday for his false claim that he told the team to keep Saquon Barkley, the running back who was transferred to the Philadelphia Eagles before their Super Bowl Championship. Trump, who was spotted golfing with Barkley on Sunday and honored him Monday at the White House, said he told Barkley’s former team to hang on tight to the all-star. “I was with the Giants, the head coach, and some people. And I said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’ They lost Saquon,” Trump alleged at the time. “That was not good. I called that one.” But on Tuesday, the Giants clapped back at Trump’s haughty claim. Pat Hanlon, the team’s vice president of communications, said there were “no conversations” that took place about the trade. Hanlon posted on his personal X account and tagged Trump: “With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!!” Barkley, who drew criticism for spending time with Trump, fired back on X Monday by saying “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”
Summer is just months away, and Sol de Janeiro is kicking the season off early. The TikTok-viral skin-and-body-care brand invites you to take a vivid sensory journey with a limited-edition fragrance mist collection. This trio of lightweight perfume mists (perfect for spritzing on before the beach or pool) captures the vibes of a Brazilian summer—enchanting and sunny. Perfume mists like these are great for warmer seasons. They have a long-lasting scent and are light, so you won’t overwhelm anyone nearby or feel sticky on hotter days.
Flor Mística blends notes of orange blossom, golden musk, and Brazilian gardenia into a scent as enchanting as the hidden gardens of Paraty, Brazil.
Fresh and crisp with notes of neroli water, peony, and tangerine, Água Mística is an exhilarating fragrance that matches the coastal freshness of Prainha Beach’s crystal waters and golden sands.
Dança Mística features an enticing blend of purple fig, sandalwood, and warm vanilla, transporting you to a music-filled moonlit beach.
Layer the mists to create a truly unique scent. Try pairing Flor Mística with Água Mística for a fresh, floral-citrus smell. No matter which perfume you choose or how you wear it, Sol de Janeiro ignites your magic so you feel your best.
A cardinal convicted of embezzlement and fraud has agreed to withdraw from the conclave that will choose Pope Francis’ successor, ending a days-long standoff with the Vatican. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu was a papal chief of staff and one of the most powerful men in the Vatican when he was accused in 2020 of financial crimes. Francis ordered him to resign the “rights and privileges” of a cardinal, and in 2023 he was sentenced by the Vatican’s criminal court to five and a half years in jail. But he remains free while he appeals his conviction and has argued he is eligible for the conclave, the millennia-old process of picking a new pope. The Vatican, however, had refused to list him as an “elector,” leading to days of drama that overshadowed the pre-conclave proceedings, the AP reported. The 76-year-old finally announced on Tuesday, “I have decided to obey, as I have always done, the will of Pope Francis not to enter the conclave, while remaining convinced of my innocence.” Italian media reported that Francis had signed two letters before he died saying Becciu shouldn’t participate in the conclave.
Fox News host Jesse Watters took a dig at Bill Belichick’s refusal to admit where he met his 24-year-old girlfriend live on Fox News. He made a cheeky reference to online rumors, telling his co-host, “I’m sure they met organically.” The 73-year-old football coach took part in a car-crash interview on CBS Mornings earlier this week, which saw him awkwardly fumble a question about how he met his current partner Jordon Hudson, who is 50 years his junior. Hudson, who was not part of the interview, interjected to say “we’re not talking about this” before storming off set, in a moment which has since gone viral. Discussing it in the studio with comedian Bridget Phetasy, Watters said: “For the first time, a woman does not want to say anything about how they met. What is that about?” Phetasy responded: “I love how everyone in Miami is like, ‘Oh, I know what this is actually about. We will not comment.’ I love that she will not talk about how they met, which leaves a lot to the imagination.” The pair then joked about the couple meeting “organically” in church and knowingly said: “We’ll leave it there out of respect.” Watters added: “Yeah, definitely! In the pews. They met in the pews and that is the story we will stick with. Bridget, good to see you. Thank you.”
Newly brazen Canadian voters headed to the polls on Monday to deliver an FU to Donald Trump, according to a CNN report. The network interviewed voters in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, and found that Canadians had forgotten their ‘polite’ stereotype. Speaking after the country successfully nominated liberal Mark Carney as the country’s permanent prime minister, one woman said: “I voted for who would be the best to take care of Trump. Because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an a--hole.” Adding to her withering rebuke, she said: “He shouldn’t even be president of the United States. But because he is, we need a strong person so that we can stand strong.” The race appeared to be a shoo-in for Canada’s center-right party led by Pierre Poilievre, until Trump’s tariffs and “51st state” rhetoric irked Canadians into picking Carney. “I’m not sure what one does with a madman, even individual Canadians are doing what they can by shopping non-American,” another voter said. She called Trump’s policies and language towards Canada “ridiculous.” Another citizen said Canadian sovereignty was foremost in her mind when she lodged her vote. “It’s a scary time with what’s happening across the border,” she added.
Pierre “Maple MAGA” Poilievre’s support for President Donald Trump didn’t just cost him his bid for the Canadian premiership—he is also on track to lose his longtime seat in the Canadian Parliament. The leader of the Conservative Party has represented the riding of Carleton in Ottawa since 2004. He was narrowly unseated in Monday’s election by Liberal Bruce Fanjoy, the CBC projected early Tuesday. Throughout his career, Poilievre, 45, has fought to reduce the size of the federal government and cut regulations. He has spoken favorably of Trump, attacked “woke ideology,” and—in a nod to MAGA’s “America First”—adopted the slogan “Canada First.” Just a few months ago, he looked all but certain to be Canada’s next prime minister, as his party was ahead in the polls by 20 points. But as Trump has ignited a trade war with Canada and threatened to annex the U.S.’s northern neighbor as its “51st state,” Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals won more seats in Monday’s election. Carney had positioned himself as the best candidate to take on Trump, vowing to protect the country’s sovereignty and economic interests.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly walked off set during the football coach’s awkward interview with CBS News Sunday. Citing sources familiar with the situation, TMZ reports that Hudson, 24, interrupted Belichick’s interview with Tony Dokoupil on Sunday Morning on numerous occasions while filming, and “got so heated” at one point that “she stood up and walked out.” Hudson reportedly delayed the interview “for about half an hour,” forcing higher-ups at CBS News to “salvage” the footage they had. Belichick’s interview went viral Sunday for featuring an awkward moment between Hudson and Dokoupil. When the journalist asked Belichick, 73, how he and Hudson met, the former cheerleader, who was off-camera, interjected to say: “We’re not talking about this.” “No?” Dokoupil replied. “No,” Hudson quipped back. Dokoupil described her as a “constant presence” during the segment, which was to promote Belichick’s new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football. Hudson began dating Belichick, who is 50 years her senior, in 2023. They made their relationship public a year later.
Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, has undergone breast reduction surgery a year after online users bullied her for wearing a low-cut gown at her wedding. The actress first announced her plans for surgery earlier this month, telling her Instagram followers that it’s something she had dreamed of for two decades. “It feels surreal and empowering to be finally doing something that I had always wanted to do, but hadn’t simply because of fear of anesthesia,” she wrote. Amurri, 40, was candid in the lead-up to the surgery, sharing glimpses of her preparations and offering aftercare tips. After going under the knife last week, she posted updates on her recovery. “I’m looking at these next few weeks as a great opportunity to be kind to myself and nurture myself,” she said. In July 2024, Amurri faced criticism online for wearing a low-cut gown after sharing photos from her wedding to chef Ian Hock. In a post on her blog, she said the cruel comments reduced her to tears, but she remained defiant. “My body isn’t something I’m ashamed of,” she wrote.