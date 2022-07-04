Florida Man Arrested for Goofy Plan to Land Job With Disney

Read it at South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A Florida man admitted stealing a slew of items from Disney resorts—including a $10,000 R2D2 statue—and had a doozy of an explanation. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, David Proudfoot, 44, told police he had a pending application to be a Disney security guard and went on the spree so he could expose gaps in their security system and impress the company. He allegedly dressed as a security guard to load the droid on a cart at Disney’s Swan Reserve Hotel, and then was nabbed in the parking lot.