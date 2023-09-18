78-Year-Old Florida Man Accused of Gunning Down Tree-Trimming Neighbor
‘POINT-BLANK’
A 78-year-old man was arrested in Florida after he shot and killed his neighbor while they were doing yard work along a shared property line, local authorities said Monday. Edward Druzolowski was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Brian Ford, 42, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday in a rural neighborhood in DeLeon Springs, a small town north of Orlando. The sheriff’s office said that Ford had been “trimming tree limbs along the fence line” when Druzolowski “confronted him about being on his property.” Druzolowski told police after he was arrested at the scene that he’d “threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him,” the sheriff’s office said. Druzolowski’s wife told 911 dispatchers that he “just meant to scare” Ford, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. Ford’s mother told NBC News that her 8-year-old grandson, standing next to Ford, had witnessed his father’s fatal shooting. “The neighbor came out and said, ‘Get off my lawn,’ and point-blank shot him,” she claimed.