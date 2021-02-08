Florida Man Facing Super Bowl Streaker Trespassing Charges

Read it at USA Today
In what may be the least surprising development of the Super Bowl, a Florida man is facing trespassing charges for running onto Raymond James Field in a hot pink bodysuit during the fourth quarter of the game. Yuri Andrade, 31, managed to reach the end zone more times than the Kansas City Chiefs did before being tackled by security guards. According to USA Today, Andrade appeared to be advertising an adult video site on his outfit. On Instagram, Andrade wrote, “I am the fucking king now.”
He was reportedly released from jail on Monday after posting a $500 bond.