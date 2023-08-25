Florida Man Filmed Spraying Opioid ‘Chemical Agent’ Under Neighbor’s Door
TERRIFYING
A Florida chemistry student was secretly recorded injecting a opioid “chemical agent” under a neighboring family’s door, according to a report. Umar Abdullah and his pregnant wife moved into a new condo in Tampa in June 2022, and enjoyed a warm welcome from other residents. After their daughter was born, Abdullah’s downstairs neighbor, Xuming Li, started sending texts complaining about noise—including of a toilet seat being moved—which was disturbing his sleep, according to WFLA. A few months into their dispute, Abdullah and his family started getting sick, feeling groggy and vomiting. A friend of Abdullah’s noticed an odd chemical smell in the family’s apartment, and after extensive investigating, the father found a small crack in his front doorframe. Abdullah says he set up a hidden camera by the door and was shocked to see his downstairs neighbor injecting liquid into the crack. Li was arrested and charged with felonies including possession of a controlled substance. A Tampa Police Department affidavit said a hazmat test found the “liquid chemical agent” contained opioid pain medications.