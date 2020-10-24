Florida Man Fired After Speaking Up About Boss Threatening Layoffs if Biden Wins
‘UNFAIR’
A boss who threatened to lay off his employees if Democrats take the White House in a recent letter has now apparently fired one worker for speaking up about it. Stan Smith, an employee at the military and aerospace contractor Daniels Manufacturing Corporation, told local news he thought the letter was “unfair” because employees should make their own political decisions. Smith was fired this week. Company president George Daniels, who reportedly donated $614,000 to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, had said he might lay off all his employees should Joe Biden win the November election. Earlier this month, he had included a note with employees’ pay stubs that read, “If Trump and the Republicans win the election, DMC will hopefully be able to continue operating, more or less as it has been operating lately. However, if Biden and the Democrats win, DMC could be forced to begin permanent layoffs beginning in late 2020 and/or early 2021.” Smith has retained an attorney and told local station WESH that he is preparing a lawsuit against his former employer.