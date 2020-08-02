WATCH: Florida Man Jumps Onto Hood of Moving Semi on Turnpike
WTF
Drivers on Florida’s Turnpike witnessed a heart-stopping scene on Saturday when a man was seen clinging to the hood of a semi-truck moving at full speed on the highway for several miles. According to The Miami Herald, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the incident near Boynton Beach but had few details on what led to the strange encounter. Police said they received a call at around 1 p.m. about a man who stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp and inexplicably walked onto the highway, ultimately hopping over a concrete median before darting into oncoming traffic and leaping onto the hood of the semi. Video of the incident showed the man striking the truck’s windshield, apparently shattering it in several places, as the truck driver struggled to keep control of the massive vehicle, which at times swerved back and forth. At one point, the man dangling from the truck’s hood could be heard shouting, “Call the police!” at a passing vehicle. The man, who was not identified, was later detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation.