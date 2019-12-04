Florida Man Left Boy on Side of Road Because He Thought He Was Gay: Cops
A Florida man has been arrested after leaving a boy on the side of the road because he thought he was gay, local news station WFLA reports. The Haines City Police Department arrested Evenaud Julmeus, 30, after cops found the boy outside of the police station in tears and carrying a duffel bag with clothes inside. He reportedly had no food, water, money, or phone with him. When police asked him what was wrong, the boy said Julmeus had kicked him out of the house because he thought he was gay. Julmeus' relationship to the boy was not immediately clear, but the two reportedly had an argument over the issue, and the 30-year-old told the boy to pack his things and get in the car.
Julmeus then allegedly dropped him off on Highway 27, near the police department, telling him, “Police will find you a new home.” Officials found the boy when a bystander witnessed the incident and reported it to police. A police report on the incident says the boy's mother asked Julmeus about the child's whereabouts and was told he was at the police station if she wanted to go get him. Julmeus was charged with three counts of negligent child abuse without bodily harm.