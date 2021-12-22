Florida Man Caught With Drugs Wrapped Around Penis Insists They’re Not His
STIFF DENIAL
A man found with cocaine and methamphetamine in a package wrapped around his penis denied the drugs belonged to him, according to Florida authorities. Identified by WFLA as Patrick Florence, 34, the suspect was pulled over by cops around 4 a.m. Saturday for traveling in a vehicle without lights on. Florence was reportedly sitting in the passenger’s seat. The driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession. Investigators searching the vehicle then found a gun under the passenger seat, prompting a search that turned up the package of narcotics on Florence’s penis. Florence did not say who the drugs belonged to, according to an arrest report. He was charged with four felonies: possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, ammunition, and a firearm.