A Florida man spared no expense to fly a banner reading “ha ha ha ha ha ha” over Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Wednesday after an FBI raid of the property. Trump critic Thomas Kennedy, from Miami, joined together with a group of friends to have the mocking message flown over the former president’s palatial home as crowds of MAGA fans demonstrated in Palm Beach for a third straight day. “Honestly, go do something better with your time,” Kennedy said to the Trump fans in an interview with NBC 6. He added that he and his friends had paid $1,800 to fly the banner, which was in the skies around South Florida for about three hours. “It brought me a lot of joy to do so,” Kennedy said. “I would do it again.”