Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Plot to Abduct Plastic Surgeon and Torture Him With Blowtorch
A Florida man pleaded guilty Thursday to kidnapping a plastic surgeon from a Walmart parking lot before authorities say he and another man tortured the surgeon with a blowtorch. Thirty four-year-old Justin Boccio, a flight instructor from Deerfield Beach, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, while his co-defendant, Serge Nkorina, is being extradited from Spain. Boccio’s lawyer says that he was convinced by Nkorina to participate in the plot against the unidentified plastic surgeon. Authorities said Nkorina and Boccio held the surgeon hostage for nine hours in January, where they hit him and passed a blowtorch over his hands, but they walked away empty handed. It is unclear why the surgeon became a target, but investigators said that Nkorina’s wife had been a patient of the surgeon, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.