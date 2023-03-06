Florida Man Attacked by Alligator at Front Door
SNAPPY
A Florida man has told how he was attacked by an alligator lurking outside his home in Daytona Beach. Scott Hollingsworth told WESH he had just opened his front door to investigate a noise outside on Saturday night when “something grabbed me on the leg, started shaking violently.” Hollingsworth never got a clear look at his attacker, but initially thought it must have been a dog. He got back in the house to discover a large gash in his leg. The 9-foot gator was euthanized by officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Hollingsworth said that he was recovering well after surgery but would be unable to attend this week’s Daytona Beach Bike Week, as he had planned. The attack comes only weeks after 85-year-old Gloria Serge was dragged to her death by a 700-pound gator while out walking her dog in Fort Pierce.