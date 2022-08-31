Florida Man Steals $2M+ in COVID Funds, Buys Boat and Ammo
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to stealing over $2.6 million in COVID relief funds that authorities say he used to buy a boat, ammunition, and jewelry. Daniel Joseph Tisone, 35, from Naples, on Monday admitted wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction, and illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to court documents. He could now face 60 years in prison at his sentencing in December. Tisone used dodgy documents to fraudulently claim a series of loans during the pandemic. With his multimillion-dollar haul, Tisone bought two houses in Naples, a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, a 4.02-carat engagement ring, and a load of ammo. His plea agreement stipulates that he now has to pay back the cash and give up the homes, boat, and ring.