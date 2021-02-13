Florida Man Stole an Engagement Ring From One Girlfriend to Propose to Another: Cops
WIFE SWAP
A man in Florida allegedly used a ring he had stolen from one girlfriend to propose to another. Joseph Davis, 48, took an engagement ring and a wedding band from a woman he was dating in Orange City, Florida, but she later found another woman in Orlando wearing both pieces of jewelry, according to police. When the Orange City woman checked the box where she kept the rings, she noticed several more valuable items were missing, including her grandmother’s diamond ring, totaling $6,270 in all. When contacted by police, the Orlando woman said she had not known, and she checked her own jewelry box in response to their inquiries. She found both her jewelry and her laptop had disappeared, as had Davis, who had been using the fake names “Joe Brown” and “Marcus Brown” throughout both relationships. At one point, Davis had even taken the Orlando woman to the Orange City woman’s home, claiming it was his own. The stolen rings were later returned.