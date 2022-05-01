Florida Man Killed Girlfriend and Siblings and Took Son, Cops Say

Read it at News4Jax
Authorities say a Florida man murdered his girlfriend and her brother and sister before going on the lam with his 8-year-old son, sparking an Amber Alert. But police say they arrested Terrell Lewis, 37, and rescued the boy a few hours after the triple homicide at an apartment in Arlington. News4Jax reports that Kimberly Levens, the mother of the victims, now has custody of the child. “We have to live with this for the rest of our lives. They are not coming back. He is still here. They are not coming back, so we have to deal with this,” she told the TV station.