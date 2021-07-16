Florida Man Arrested for Trying to Throw Alligator on Roof of Cocktail Bar
‘TEACH IT A LESSON’
Police in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, arrested a man Thursday as he allegedly tried to launch an alligator onto the roof of a cocktail bar, WSVN reports. William Hodge, 32, told police he was “teaching it a lesson” when he allegedly stole the gator from a miniature golf course and tried to launch it on top of a beachside cocktail lounge after a wrestling match. He then proceeded to slam the gator on the ground by its tail, according to a police statement. Hodge was charged with possession and injury of an alligator, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, theft, criminal mischief, and animal cruelty. Records indicate Hodge, who hails from Homestead, Florida, has no attorney. The gator was later returned to Congo River Golf.