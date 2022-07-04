CHEAT SHEET
Florida Man’s Hand Blown Off by Firework on July 4th Weekend
OFF WITH A BANG
It just wouldn’t be Independence Day without harrowing firework accidents. A man in Florida lost his hand in an accident involving fireworks on Saturday morning. The incident, which took place in Lauderdale Lakes at around 1 a.m., left the victim needing urgent hospital treatment. “It wasn’t even like five minutes, ‘cause as soon as he lights it, it exploded,” one witness to the mayhem told 7News. In a peculiar detail, the report added that the injured man was taken to hospital in a private vehicle while his hand was taken to the hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials. Witnesses added that doctors were unable to reattach the man’s hand. “They couldn’t do nothing,” one said.